Traffic stop in central Hamilton leads to arrests

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in central Hamilton.

Police say that shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday an officer was travelling behind a Volkswagen Jetta in the area of King Street East near Wentworth Street.

The officer noticed the driver switching lanes and a passenger started behaving suspiciously, and when the officer pulled the vehicle over, there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from within.

READ MORE: 2 facing drug charges after Hamilton police seize meth, Ritalin in impaired driving investigation

As everyone inside the vehicle identified themselves, the officer learned that the man driving was prohibited from being in the company of one of the female passengers due to a court order.

He was arrested and as he stood outside the car, police say the officer noticed a clear baggie containing cocaine at his feet.

The man was taken into the police cruiser and police say that when the officer returned to the Jetta, they spotted one of the passengers stuffing small bags of cannabis into her purse.

She was also arrested and found to be in possession of cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

READ MORE: Hamilton police raid home, arrest 17-year-old with pump-action shotgun

A 22-year-old man from Brantford has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with recognizance and is due to appear in court on Monday.

A 23-year-old Hamilton woman is facing multiple drug-related charges, as well as possession proceeds of crime under $5,000. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

The other female passenger was released at the scene.

Police seized the Jetta, which was a rental and will be returned to the rental company.