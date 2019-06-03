2 facing drug charges after Hamilton police seize meth, Ritalin in impaired driving investigation

What started out as an impaired driving investigation has ended in drug trafficking charges laid against a woman and man from Burlington, Hamilton police say.

Police responded to a call from an Upper James Street restaurant on Saturday night for reports that a car was poorly parked in the parking lot and the vehicle’s driver, a woman, was inside the business swaying.

When Hamilton police arrived, officers say the woman was behind the steering wheel while a man was on the passenger’s side of the car.

Police say officers seized methamphetamine, Ritalin and cash.

The two are now facing charges, including drug trafficking and possession.

