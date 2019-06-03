Crime
June 3, 2019 8:34 am

2 facing drug charges after Hamilton police seize meth, Ritalin in impaired driving investigation

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police have laid drug trafficking charges against two people after an impaired driving investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs.

Don Mitchell / Global News
What started out as an impaired driving investigation has ended in drug trafficking charges laid against a woman and man from Burlington, Hamilton police say.

Police responded to a call from an Upper James Street restaurant on Saturday night for reports that a car was poorly parked in the parking lot and the vehicle’s driver, a woman, was inside the business swaying.

When Hamilton police arrived, officers say the woman was behind the steering wheel while a man was on the passenger’s side of the car.

Police say officers seized methamphetamine, Ritalin and cash.

The two are now facing charges, including drug trafficking and possession.

