2 facing drug charges after Hamilton police seize meth, Ritalin in impaired driving investigation
What started out as an impaired driving investigation has ended in drug trafficking charges laid against a woman and man from Burlington, Hamilton police say.
Police responded to a call from an Upper James Street restaurant on Saturday night for reports that a car was poorly parked in the parking lot and the vehicle’s driver, a woman, was inside the business swaying.
When Hamilton police arrived, officers say the woman was behind the steering wheel while a man was on the passenger’s side of the car.
Police say officers seized methamphetamine, Ritalin and cash.
The two are now facing charges, including drug trafficking and possession.
