Two arrested and drugs and weapons seized following search in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police say they’ve been cracking down on drug trafficking in the city following an increase in the number of shootings since the beginning of the year.
On Wednesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at a west end residence, where officers seized a large quantity of “Blue Meth” and fentanyl, “Popcorn” (heroin/fentanyl), methamphetamine, three stun guns, a pellet gun revolver modified to fire 22-calibre ammunition and a holster.
Police also say they seized cash and other items associated with drug trafficking.
A 29-year-old Hamilton man and a 30-year-old Burlington woman were taken into custody on a variety of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
