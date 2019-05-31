Hamilton police raid home, arrest 17-year-old with pump-action shotgun

Police say a 17-year-old made his first court appearance Friday, on charges related to possessing a pump-action shotgun.

The youth is facing multiple charges for also carrying a 9mm handgun, ammunition and brass knuckles after the emergency response team searched his residence in the area of Garth Street and Limeridge Road West.

The unnamed youth faces four charges: unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm without authorization, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information on the seizure can call Hamilton police at (905) 546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

