Man arrested after police seize more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion

Authorities say they’ve arrested a man after seizing more than 1,000 guns from a mansion in a posh area of Los Angeles.

Police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the border of Bel Air and Holmby Hills, not far from the Playboy Mansion.

Authorities said they received an anonymous tip regarding illegal firearms sales at a home that records indicate is worth several million dollars.

Authorities seized stacks of hundreds of rifles and handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, along with weapons manufacturing equipment.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of violating a state law that forbids the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-powered rifles.