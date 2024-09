Israeli strike on school leaves 22 dead, 30 wounded: Gaza Health Ministry

Send this page to someone via email

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said earlier Saturday it struck a Hamas’ “command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school. “The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure,” the army added.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli army has struck a number of schools, packed with tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders. The military has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and United Nations facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, an Israeli strike hit a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 14, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants planning attacks from inside the school.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages. Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Also Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said five of its workers were killed and five others injured by Israeli fire that struck the ministry’s warehouses in the southern Musbah area.

Tensions soared in the region on Friday after an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in Lebanon killed 31 people, including civilians and Ibrahim Akil, who was in charge of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. Also killed was Ahmed Wahbi, another senior commander in the group’s military wing.

The strike came hours after Hezbollah launched one of its most intense bombardments of northern Israel in nearly a year of fighting. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the rockets.