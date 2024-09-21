Menu

World

Israeli strike on school leaves 22 dead, 30 wounded: Gaza Health Ministry

By Deir el-Balah The Associated Press
Posted September 21, 2024 9:11 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hezbollah: Expert warns threshold for war changing after Lebanon pager explosions'
Israel-Hezbollah: Expert warns threshold for war changing after Lebanon pager explosions
Following a week of exploding pagers and airstrikes, Israel's army claims it killed a senior Hezbollah commander, who was linked to an attack in the 80’s against American marines. Meanwhile, Lebanon's health ministry says the attacks killed 12 people and injured 66. With the situation in the region escalating, an expert says that the threshold for war is changing. Nathaniel Dove looks at how close the parties can come before that dire scenario erupts.
An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said earlier Saturday it struck a Hamas’ “command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school. “The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure,” the army added.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli army has struck a number of schools, packed with tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders. The military has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and United Nations facilities.

Earlier this month, an Israeli strike hit a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 14, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants planning attacks from inside the school.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages. Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Also Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said five of its workers were killed and five others injured by Israeli fire that struck the ministry’s warehouses in the southern Musbah area.

Tensions soared in the region on Friday after an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb in Lebanon killed 31 people, including civilians and Ibrahim Akil, who was in charge of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force. Also killed was Ahmed Wahbi, another senior commander in the group’s military wing.

The strike came hours after Hezbollah launched one of its most intense bombardments of northern Israel in nearly a year of fighting. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted most of the rockets.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

