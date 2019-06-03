Brampton, Ont., transport trucker charged with impaired driving in N.B.

A transport trucker from Brampton, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges in New Brunswick after a member of the public placed a call to the police.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers responded to a report of an impaired driver at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Mounties were able to locate the truck on Highway 11 near Jacquet River and pulled the driver over.

The 61-year-old driver provided two breath samples, registering a blood-alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit, according to police.

“The simple act of a member of the public calling 911 to report a suspected impaired driver helped ensure that something tragic didn’t happen,” said Sgt. Mario Maillet of the RCMP in a press release.

“Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada, and every one of us can help prevent deaths by reporting any driver you suspect to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or who is driving erratically.”

The man was arrested and later released on a promise to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on Sept. 16.