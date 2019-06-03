Adopt A Pal: Prized puppy starts the week off on a cute note

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Penny’s All Breed Rescue drops by with an adorable puppy looking for its forever home.

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Dog attacked by wild animal now looking for his forever home

Espresso is seven weeks old and comes from a northern community. Espresso and his siblings were born outside, which means they can take on a Manitoba winter — even finding his foster parents’ house a little too warm. Espresso is shy at first, but warms to people and will give a lot of puppy kisses when the time is right.

While you may not be in the right spot to take on a dog full-time, Penny’s All Breed Rescue is always looking for foster parents.

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Goofy, happy dogs looking for their new families

The rescue doesn’t have a main kennel, so more foster parents allow the group to take on more dogs.

Donations of cash, food and supplies are always welcomed as well.

For more on the rescue and to see other pooches looking for a new family, click here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Penny’s All Breed Rescue