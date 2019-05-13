Lifestyle
May 13, 2019 1:47 pm
Updated: May 13, 2019 1:48 pm

Adopt A Pal: Goofy, happy dogs looking for their new families

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Manitoba Underdogs tells Global News Morning ways people can help rescues if they are unable to take on new friend on a permanent basis.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Underdogs brings some lovable goofy dogs.

Pickles is looking for a home that has a play buddy or an active family. She prefers to have the space to burn off energy and is always ready to show how much she loves you.

Pickles took time to lounge out on the set of Global News Morning.

Global News

Magoo is also a very energetic pooch that’s looking to have some fun. While he may get excited and is always more than ready to play, Magoo is very kind and will show respect for everyone around.

Magoo is looking for her new home.

Sightlines Photography

Miny is making improvements after coming to the rescue. Being a slightly older dog, it takes time for Miny to warm-up to new people. Miny shows unconditional love to her current foster and is ready to spread that same love to her new family.

Miny snuggles with her foster parent while appearing on Adopt A Pal.

Global News

Ronnie is a very loyal and laid back dog. She interacts well with both kids and other dogs. Ronnie is showing off her social media skills, sharing her journey as a foster.

Ronnie shows off to the camera for this week’s edition of Adopt A Pal.

Global News

Manitoba Underdogs is always looking people to help out in different ways. For those who may not be able bring in a new four legged friend, you can always help with their fostering needs or help with donations. More information can be found here.

WATCH: Hanging with Manitoba Underdogs for Adopt A Pal

