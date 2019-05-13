Adopt A Pal: Goofy, happy dogs looking for their new families

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Underdogs brings some lovable goofy dogs.

Pickles is looking for a home that has a play buddy or an active family. She prefers to have the space to burn off energy and is always ready to show how much she loves you.

Magoo is also a very energetic pooch that’s looking to have some fun. While he may get excited and is always more than ready to play, Magoo is very kind and will show respect for everyone around.

Miny is making improvements after coming to the rescue. Being a slightly older dog, it takes time for Miny to warm-up to new people. Miny shows unconditional love to her current foster and is ready to spread that same love to her new family.

Ronnie is a very loyal and laid back dog. She interacts well with both kids and other dogs. Ronnie is showing off her social media skills, sharing her journey as a foster.

Manitoba Underdogs is always looking people to help out in different ways. For those who may not be able bring in a new four legged friend, you can always help with their fostering needs or help with donations. More information can be found here.

WATCH: Hanging with Manitoba Underdogs for Adopt A Pal