Adopt A Pal: Dog attacked by wild animal now looking for his forever home

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Mutts Dog Rescue brings in some adorable dogs still looking for their forever family.

Melfie was saved by an RCMP officer after being attacked by a wild animal. Melfie had some reconstructive surgeries, including his ears needing to be partially cropped off in order to help him recover.

He is a happy pooch and looks forward to cuddling with his new family. Melfie does well with other dogs.

Thumper is a Husky mix. While he can very energetic at times when he is happy, Thumper is very gentle with all humans, including kids. He gets along with cats as well, and is a big fan of playing.

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Ambitious Jack Russel takes over the show

Running for the dogs

Manitoba Mutts is preparing for their annual walk and run to help raise funds for the rescue. The Apr. 28 event sees participants raise money prior to the run. The goal is to offer a fun time to enjoy with friends, family or your four-legged friend.

The rescue’s Maxine Mcquarrie said this is their biggest event of the year for fundraising.

To see how to take part in the fun run or to learn more about Manitoba Mutts, click here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Manitoba Mutts joins Global News Morning