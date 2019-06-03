One injured after septic truck, 2 delivery vehicles collide in Peterborough: Police

One man was taken to hospital this morning following a three-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Sir Sandford Fleming Drive near The Parkway where they found a collision involving two delivery vehicles and a septic truck.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a three vehicle collision on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive near The Parkway in Peterborough. One man has been transported to hospital by paramedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/bb3RDPNeWB — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 3, 2019

Both of the delivery trucks sustained heavy front-end damage, while a leak was discovered flowing out of the septic truck. Firefighters used a basin to help catch some of the flow.

Officials from the city’s Environmental Protection Division were also called to investigate any possible risks with the leak.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has also arrived to assess the scene.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

More to come.