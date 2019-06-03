Hatchet-wielding man charged after disturbance in St. Thomas: police

St. Thomas police say a 64-year-old man is facing charges following a reported disturbance at a business in the city.

Officers say they were called to an establishment on Talbot Street just after 12 p.m. Saturday following reports of a man threatening staff with a hatchet.

Police say the man fled the scene before they arrived but add that officers found him nearby.

When he was arrested, police say the man still had the hatchet.

The man is now facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.