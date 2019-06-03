Crime
June 3, 2019 7:46 am

Hatchet-wielding man charged after disturbance in St. Thomas: police

By Reporter  980 CFPL

St. Thomas police arrested a man on Saturday following reports of an individual wielding a hatchet at a business on Talbot Street.

@STPSmedia / Twitter
A A

St. Thomas police say a 64-year-old man is facing charges following a reported disturbance at a business in the city.

Officers say they were called to an establishment on Talbot Street just after 12 p.m. Saturday following reports of a man threatening staff with a hatchet.

READ MORE: Hatchet-wielding man threatened paramedics, say Winnipeg police

Police say the man fled the scene before they arrived but add that officers found him nearby.

When he was arrested, police say the man still had the hatchet.

The man is now facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault with a weapon
Crime
Hatchet
Hatchet-wielding man
London
Ontario
St. Thomas
St. Thomas crime
St. Thomas Police
talbot street
Uttering Threats

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.