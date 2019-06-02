Davidson antique shop a hidden gem for enthusiasts

There are thousands of collectibles to view or purchase at the Kinder Surprise Antique & Vintage barn house.

Owner of the antiques store Erin Kinder is a lover of antiques. Her fondness is from a shop her mother had in a 1990s antique store. She also realized she had the perfect building set up to hold antiques and collectible items.

“I had a giant 100-year-old tip-roof barn. I started getting a few antiques, selling them and putting them on Facebook. It went wild from there,” she explained.

The barn is located six km east of Davidson just off of Highway 11 and has been gaining popularity in each of its five years of existence.

Regina native and loyal visitor and antique enthusiast Bev Cross says the place is one of a kind in Saskatchewan.

“I came out just to explore. I had seen the sign a few times and always thought that I was going to come by. One day I did and I discovered all this. It just keeps drawing me back,” Cross said.

Kinder purchases all the antiques locally within about three hours of her home and says people reach out to her about what collectibles are available.

“People contact me and I have an enclosed trailer, I back my own trailer and drive it. [I] make all the decisions. People invite me out to their barns,” she added.

Each item Kinder buys tends to have a story with it and that resonates with visitors who have nothing but praise for the items up for grabs.

“It’s five stars. It is a hidden treasure and we are lucky to have it,” Cross said.

And it shows, Kinder was awarded a Saskatchewan Tourism award earlier this year.

The location right smack in the middle of Regina and Saskatoon reached over a million people on social media last year and on a $500 budget.

“I have over 10,000 active followers on my Facebook and Instagram pages and everyone is so engaged and has lots of fun,” Kinder said.

It’s safe to say the barn is leaving customers happy with whatever new item they purchased.

It’s open Sunday’s during the warm months from 11 to 4 p.m.