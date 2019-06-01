Man facing charges after alleged assault at Winnipeg convenience store

A 30-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged assault near York Avenue and Smith Street.
Winnipeg police were called to the area just before midnight Friday.
Police say the owner of a convenience store attempted to confront the suspect over a broken window. The suspect then took the owner’s walking stick and began beating him with it, according to police.
A man in his 50s was injured and taken to hospital.
Ernie George Spence is charged with aggravated assault and mischief. He remains in police custody.
