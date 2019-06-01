Crime
June 1, 2019 1:17 pm

Man facing charges after alleged assault at Winnipeg convenience store

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police respond to an alleged assault near York Avenue and Smith Street late Friday Night

Michael Draven / Global News
A A

A 30-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged assault near York Avenue and Smith Street.

Winnipeg police were called to the area just before midnight Friday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police lay attempted murder charges in connection with early May stabbing

Police say the owner of a convenience store attempted to confront the suspect over a broken window. The suspect then took the owner’s walking stick and began beating him with it, according to police.

A man in his 50s was injured and taken to hospital.

Ernie George Spence is charged with aggravated assault and mischief. He remains in police custody.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Smith Street
Winnipeg assault
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg News
Winnipeg police
york avenue

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.