May 31, 2019 9:15 pm

Woman dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Investigators say the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Peel Regional Police say a 44-year-old woman has died and four others have been injured after a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga’s west end.

Const. Akhil Mooken said emergency crews were called to Liruma Road and Dundas Street West, opposite Glen Erin Drive, at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

“An officer with Peel Regional Police was in the area and immediately rendered first aid to the occupants of the vehicle,” he said.

Mooken said the woman was taken to hospital by Peel Paramedics where she later died. He said four other people from the vehicles were also taken to hospital, but they had minor injuries.

It was expected the immediate area would be closed for several hours so major collision bureau investigators can gather evidence.

Witnesses, or those with dashcam footage in the area at the time of the crash, were asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

