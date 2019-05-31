Woman dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a 44-year-old woman has died and four others have been injured after a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga’s west end.

Const. Akhil Mooken said emergency crews were called to Liruma Road and Dundas Street West, opposite Glen Erin Drive, at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

“An officer with Peel Regional Police was in the area and immediately rendered first aid to the occupants of the vehicle,” he said.

Mooken said the woman was taken to hospital by Peel Paramedics where she later died. He said four other people from the vehicles were also taken to hospital, but they had minor injuries.

It was expected the immediate area would be closed for several hours so major collision bureau investigators can gather evidence.

Witnesses, or those with dashcam footage in the area at the time of the crash, were asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Update: 44-year-old woman from #Mississauga has died as a result of her injuries. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact our Major Collision Bureau or Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 1, 2019