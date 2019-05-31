11 dead, 6 injured in Virginia Beach mass shooting, authorities say

Eleven people have been killed and six injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday, according to authorities.

Police Chief James Cervera said Friday at a press conference that the shooter opened fire in the building on multiple floors and shot “indiscriminately” at workers.

He said the shooter was a longtime employee of the city’s Public Works Department.

Police returned fire, according to Cervera, and killed the suspect.

Police earlier said they believe the suspect was acting alone.

The shooter entered Building 2 of the municipal centre shortly after 4 p.m., Cervera said. Building 2 houses the operations building for the city and has multiple departments.

At least six people have been hospitalized, according to hospital officials, but their condition is unknown.

One of the injured is a police officer who was shot in the gunfire exchange, but “was saved by his [bulletproof] vest,” Cervera said.

Sentara Healthcare said on its Twitter account that five people were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. The sixth patient has since been transferred to the Level 1 Trauma Centre at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Cervera said police are in the process of identifying victims so families can be notified.

Virginia Governor Ralph Norham responded to the event on Twitter, saying it is a “tragic day” for the community.

“My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them,” he said, mentioning he is on his way to Virginia Beach.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine tweeted that he is “devastated” to learn of the shooting and his “heart is with everyone who lost a loved one.”

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said, according to CNN. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbour, colleagues.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory responded as well on Twitter, saying he is “saddened by the news of the senseless tragedy.”

Virginia Beach, a city of less than half a million, is located in southeast Virginia on the Atlantic Ocean.

