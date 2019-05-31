Calgary sisters host backyard brunch to raise money for breast cancer research

This is a busy week for two young Calgarians, as they put in long hours on final preparations for a big fundraising brunch in their backyard.

Emma Boon, 14, and her 12-year-old sister Ashley are hosting the event on June 2 to raise money for breast cancer research.

“Our parents teach us to always help others,” Emma said. “[We’re doing that] by gathering these people, many of them survivors of breast cancer, bringing everyone together.”

The sisters are expecting about 80 guests to attend. With their parents’ help, they’ve arranged to rent tables and chairs.

They’ll also be providing live entertainment, with both girls playing keyboards.

“We have the best of Queen, we have Disney songs,” Emma said. “My friends and I play the french horn also.”

The sisters have lined up sponsors to donate items for the silent auction they’ll be running during the brunch.

“Makeup stuff, so there’s nail polish in here,” Ashley said.

It’s their second time organizing an event like this, having hosted a backyard brunch last spring that raised almost $1500 for the Children’s Wish Foundation.

“It’s wonderful!” mother Sara Boon said. “As parents, we’re there just to support them. But they’ve really taken this and run with it.”

The girls have been spending a lot of time planning and doing prep work on their menu.

“We have some golden-fried hash browns,” Emma said. “We’re having some fluffy pancakes, little mini quiches.”

They’re also looking forward to serving up their specialty – spring rolls filled with ground turkey.

“And also inside the filling we have shredded carrots, vermicelli noodles,” Emma said. “We have garlic and onion.”

By making the spring rolls, the sisters are carrying on a family tradition.

“It’s our grandma’s recipe,” Ashley said.

Sara Boon hopes others may be inspired by her daughters’ project.

“We’re very, very proud of both of them.”