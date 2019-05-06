Calgary pastry chef makes spudnuts to support fight against ovarian cancer: ‘warms my heart’

A Calgary pastry chef is putting her talents to work to fight a deadly disease, a cause that’s close to her heart.

Jess Lypkie started seeing the devastating effects of ovarian cancer when it hit the mother of her close friend Leigh MacComb.

“I was very close with her family growing up — it was basically my second home,” Lypkie said. “Her mom was diagnosed in 2011 with ovarian cancer and then she passed away from it in 2012.”

Now MacComb is watching Lypkie create sweet treats to support Ovarian Cancer Canada.

They gathered in the kitchen at the Gorilla Whale restaurant in Calgary’s Inglewood neighbourhood, as Lypkie turned out a few of her creations — donuts with a twist.

“These are spudnuts,” Lypkie said. “They’re made with mashed potatoes, which adds a different texture, a bit of chewiness to it.”

On Gorilla Whale’s dessert menu for most of May, proceeds from the sales of spudnuts will go to Ovarian Cancer Canada.

“Jess has been there every step of the way to support me,” MacComb said. “And she’s driving all this fundraising, so it just warms my heart and I’m so grateful.”

Lypkie is also helping organize Calgary’s annual Lady Ball event, which raises money to support the fight against ovarian cancer.

“Cancer has touched Jess’ family as well,” MacComb said. “Her mom went through it when we were teenagers, and so it affects everybody.”

Spudnuts will be on the menu at Gorilla Whale until the evening of the Lady Ball, which happens on May 23 at Calgary’s DJD Dance Centre.