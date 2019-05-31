IN PICTURES: Smoke smothers Calgary, air quality jumps off the charts

Thick smoke settled into southern Alberta Thursday, and continued to stifle air quality on Friday.

Thursday evening, the air quality health index in Calgary jumped from a 4 to 10 in a matter of three hours.

By Friday morning at 11 a.m., the AQHI had launched off the charts and to a score of 18.

According to Environment Canada’s Health Index, physical exertion and strenuous activities outdoors should be limited or avoided, especially for children, elderly and anyone with respiratory illnesses while the numbers are so high.

Large sections of northern Alberta are being consumed by wildfires and almost every day has brought new advisories and orders.

The fires are burning in multiple areas hundreds of kilometres apart, triggering evacuations of several communities in northwestern and north-central Alberta.

Here is a summary of the existing alerts and orders across Alberta.

Traffic issues such a road closures are posted to the Alberta 511 government website.

The smoke travelled farther south, prompting Environment Canada to expand special air quality statements to include the entire southern portion of Alberta.

Winds will continue blowing from the south over the weekend, which should help improve conditions in southern Alberta.

IN PICTURES: Smoke as seen from viewers around southern Alberta

Refer to the Government of Alberta Air Quality Health Index website for the most current AQHI rating in your area.

