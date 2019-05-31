IN PICTURES: Smoke smothers Calgary, air quality jumps off the charts

Thick smoke settled into southern Alberta Thursday, and continued to stifle air quality on Friday.
Thursday evening, the
air quality health index in Calgary jumped from a 4 to 10 in a matter of three hours.
Wildfire smoke can harm your lungs, your heart, and maybe even your mental health: research
Environment Canada’s air quality health index scale, with 1 being a “low” health risk up to 10+ which is a “very high” health risk.
Cody Coates/Global News
By Friday morning at 11 a.m., the AQHI had launched off the charts and to a score of 18.
According to
Environment Canada’s Health Index, physical exertion and strenuous activities outdoors should be limited or avoided, especially for children, elderly and anyone with respiratory illnesses while the numbers are so high.
Alberta Environment and Parks and Airshed provides raw AQHI data from monitoring stations aross the province.
Cody Coates/Global News
Large sections of northern Alberta are being consumed by wildfires and almost every day has brought new advisories and orders.
The fires are burning in multiple areas hundreds of kilometres apart, triggering evacuations of several communities in northwestern and north-central Alberta.
Here is a summary of the
existing alerts and orders across Alberta.
Traffic issues such a road closures are posted to the
Alberta 511 government website.
The smoke travelled farther south, prompting Environment Canada to expand special air quality statements to include the entire southern portion of Alberta.
Alberta wildfires: Evacuation alerts and orders in place across the province
Weather alerts issued from Environment Canada at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019.
SkyTracker Weather
Winds will continue blowing from the south over the weekend, which should help improve conditions in southern Alberta.
To stay updated with weather alerts in your area, download the
Smoke from the Alberta wildfires is obscuring the sun in several U.S. cities
Refer to the Government of Alberta
Air Quality Health Index website for the most current AQHI rating in your area.
