Most transit commuters satisfied with TTC, but many affected by unexpected delays: poll

About two-thirds of transit riders say they are satisfied with the TTC’s service, but half of riders report frequent delays found in a new poll from Forum Research.

The poll was randomly sampled from 1,936 transit users from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Montreal.

Among those polled in Toronto, about 68 per cent of transit riders said they were content with the TTC’s service.

However, the frequency of service has at least half of those polled feeling dissatisfied. The poll finds that 48 per cent of riders said their travels on the TTC is often impacted by unexpected delays.

Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research said people are generally happy with the TTC, that they feel the system is clean and provides good value for money.

“But where the numbers appear troubling, is amongst those who report being affected by unexpected delays, particularly those travelling during rush hour,” said Bozinoff. “These are the types of issues that drive satisfaction down and should be addressed.”

Around half of riders that travel during morning or evening rush hour reported to be more impacted by unexpected delays compared to those that travel during off-peak hours.

While frequency might taint some user’s feelings about the TTC, about 77 per cent of those users polled still find that service provided by the TTC is reliable.

About two-thirds of commuters also said they found there’s not enough that’s being done to expand public transit that will accommodate the city’s growing population.

The poll was conducted between May 24-27, 2019, with a sample of 1,936 transit users from five Canadian cities, and is considered to be accurate within 2.23 per cent, 19 times out of 20.