TTC delays during morning rush hour highlight capacity, signal issues: councillor

Signal and operational issues resulted in massive delays on Toronto’s subways system during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green said a signal problem at Museum Station caused a subway train backlog reaching all the way to Wilson Station on Line 1.

There were also reported operational issues on Line 2 both ways between Kennedy and Bloor-Yonge as well as Kipling to St. George.

Images posted on social media showed commuters packed side-by-side on subway platforms waiting for trains to arrive. Some complained their commute took nearly two hours.

Meanwhile, other pictures show transit users compressed inside subway cars.

Toronto’s Ward 19 city councillor Brad Bradford expressed his frustration on Twitter calling on different levels of government to invest more money into improving public transit.

“Very challenging commute on the #TTC this morning,” Bradford wrote.

“Staff are doing their best to respond. Additional capacity and signal upgrades can’t come soon enough. Must be coupled w sustainable operating dollars from government partners.”

Transit officials said shuttle buses were called in to alleviate some of the delays on Line 1. The signal and operational issues were ultimately addressed and full service resumed by 10:30 a.m.

Very challenging commute on the #TTC this morning. Staff are doing their best to respond. Additional capacity and signal upgrades can’t come soon enough. Must be coupled w sustainable operating dollars from government partners. #topoli pic.twitter.com/cOaZtFjl6o — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) January 24, 2019

Hey @TTChelps delays 15 min is the biggest understatement of the universe. 2 hours to go usually a 20 min ride. AND you put salt in the wound and take train Out if service at St Clair W what gives? #ttc #takethecar what monkeys are running this “world class” operation pic.twitter.com/ITocKZiZoc — Stephanie (@Girlstar28) January 24, 2019

My commute took over an hour and forty minutes today…here's what St Clair West station's platform looked like. We need to materially invest in the TTC. Now. pic.twitter.com/tdKk6KSto3 — Dan Seljak-Byrne (@DanSeljak) January 24, 2019

Is there anything else which unites people more than morning commute and growing hatred for ttc? #TTC #Toronto pic.twitter.com/I9CYDSxI7p — AS (@Nytka) January 24, 2019

I beg to differ. This was my commute this morning thanks to the TTC. pic.twitter.com/GI7g6L8UDl — Leorah Setton (@LeorahSetton) January 24, 2019

Line 1: Due to signal issues at Museum Station, subway service is impacted both directions. Please plan for extra travel time on your commute today. — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 24, 2019

Line 2: Customers will experience delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions this morning. Please check with @TTCnotices for details. Thank you for your patience today. — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) January 24, 2019