TTC delays during morning rush hour highlight capacity, signal issues: councillor

Signal and operational issues resulted in massive delays on Toronto’s subways system during the morning rush hour on Thursday.
Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green said a signal problem at Museum Station caused a subway train backlog reaching all the way to Wilson Station on Line 1.
READ MORE: TTC recommends 10-cent fare increase in 2019 budget
There were also reported operational issues on Line 2 both ways between Kennedy and Bloor-Yonge as well as Kipling to St. George.
Images posted on social media showed commuters packed side-by-side on subway platforms waiting for trains to arrive. Some complained their commute took nearly two hours.
READ MORE: Mayor Tory unveils plan to speed up completion of downtown relief line
Meanwhile, other pictures show transit users compressed inside subway cars.
WATCH: John Tory promises to expedite building of TTC relief line
Toronto’s Ward 19 city councillor Brad Bradford expressed his frustration on Twitter calling on different levels of government to invest more money into improving public transit.
READ MORE: TTC says buses, streetcars to start taking external-facing video
“Very challenging commute on the #TTC this morning,” Bradford wrote.
“Staff are doing their best to respond. Additional capacity and signal upgrades can’t come soon enough. Must be coupled w sustainable operating dollars from government partners.”
Transit officials said shuttle buses were called in to alleviate some of the delays on Line 1. The signal and operational issues were ultimately addressed and full service resumed by 10:30 a.m.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.