Mayor John Tory to make transit announcement at Pape Station

Mayor John Tory is expected to make an announcement about the subway Relief Line during a news conference at Pape Station on Thursday morning, a source confirms to Global News.

Last fall, the Ontario government gave the City of Toronto and Metrolinx the green light to move ahead with the downtown relief line following an environmental assessment.

The subway line, which would connect Pape Station on Line 2 with Osgoode Station on Line 1, is expected to provide relief for the Yonge-University-Spadina subway line due to overcrowding.

The second phase of the Relief Line, which is still under consideration, would link Pape Station north to Line 4 (Sheppard).

The downtown relief line is estimated to cost at least $6.8 billion and projected to be complete in 2031.

