Toronto councillor says he is under police investigation

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A Toronto councillor has revealed police are investigating allegations against him, saying he can’t share what the allegations are.

Scarborough Southwest Coun. Parthi Kandavel confirmed the investigation in a statement over the weekend.

“On Friday afternoon, I was surprised to learn of an OPP investigation into allegations against me. I recognize this is difficult news and hope to resolve the situation quickly,” he wrote on social media.

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“I’ve worked hard to earn the trust of the people of Scarborough Southwest, which I take seriously. I’ve strived to maintain the highest standards of ethics and integrity and will address any allegations that suggest otherwise.”

Toronto police told Global News its officers referred the investigation “to avoid any perceived conflict of interest, given it involves a sitting Toronto city councillor.”

OPP did not respond to questions in time for publication.