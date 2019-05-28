TTC cancels early Line 1 closure to accommodate Raptors fans for Game 1

The TTC is ending an early closure on Line 1 Thursday night to accommodate Raptors fans getting to and from the downtown core for Game 1.

The planned closure between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations was originally scheduled from Monday to Thursday with service ending at 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, the TTC said it was cancelling the early closure Thursday so “that everyone can get in and out of the city to cheer on the Raptors!”

The Toronto Raptors are making their NBA Finals debut, taking on the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena at 9 p.m.

