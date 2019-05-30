Significant rainfall need in Saskatchewan as seeding nears completion

Significant rainfall is needed across the province as seeding nears completion, Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday.

The crop report said topsoil conditions continue to deteriorate due to strong winds and a lack of precipitation.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 32 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 20 per cent very short, with topsoil moisture on hay land and pasture rated at 25 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 28 per cent very short.

Crop growth is delayed in much of the province, the crop report said, with most crops behind normal developmental stages for this time of year, and the moisture is needed to help crops emerge and for hay land and pastures to establish.

The majority of the 2019 crop is seeding, officials said, with 92 per cent in the ground, ahead of the five-year average of 83 per cent.

All regions except the northwest reported that at least 90 per cent of seeding is complete, with the southwest most advanced at 96 per cent. The northwest region is 87 per cent complete.

Pasture conditions are currently rated 17 per cent good, 37 per cent fair, 32 per cent poor and 14 per cent very poor.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said the majority of crop damage in the past week is due to the lack of moisture, strong winds, frost, hail, and insects.

