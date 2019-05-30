Doctor accused of sexually assaulting RCMP candidates won’t be charged: RNC

The other shoe has dropped in the investigation of a retired doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple RCMP officers and recruits.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed to Global News on Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into seven cases and that there will be no charges laid.

Const. James Cadigan, a spokesperson for the RNC, said all of the complainants have been notified of the force’s conclusions.

The news comes only two days after the Halifax Regional Police finalized its investigation into complaints laid by 152 people — concluding that a 14-month investigation “did not support the laying of charges.”

Although neither police force has released the name of the doctor, Global News has previously identified him as Donald MacLeod Campbell, who worked for the RCMP until 2003.

The former doctor was alleged to have sexually assaulted RCMP officers and applicants during medical examinations and periodic health assessments at the RCMP’s health services office in Bedford, N.S., and in Newfoundland.

Complainants say they received unwarranted rectal, breast and gynecological examinations between 1981 and 2003.

Campbell has denied the allegations and told Global News that he was performing a normal medical exam.

The RCMP issued its own statement shortly after the Halifax police released its decision on Tuesday.

“This outcome is undoubtedly disappointing and frustrating for survivors, and our role, as an organization, as leaders and as colleagues, is to offer support while respecting privacy and confidentiality,” said Corp. Lisa Croteau, a spokesperson for the Halifax District RCMP.

Croteau said that the Nova Scotia RCMP participated “fully” in the HRP’s investigation and that “various steps have been taken since to ensure survivors, both those who have come forward and those who have not, are aware of services and supports available to them through the RCMP.”

In March, Halifax police arrested and questioned Campbell as part of their investigation. He was later released.

—With files from Ross Lord and the Canadian Press