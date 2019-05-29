Former Mountie calls decision to drop sex assault probe against doctor ‘humiliating’

A former Mountie who filed a complaint against a physician who performed medical exams on recruits says it was humiliating to learn no charges would be laid against him after allegations of sexual assault.

Karen Miller laid a complaint last year against the doctor in relation to how he examined her in 1987 when she was a 21-year-old applying to join the police force.

READ MORE: Halifax police decline to charge retired doctor accused of sexually assaulting RCMP recruits

Miller – who went on to serve 29 years – says former and current RCMP members who participated in the investigation dubbed Operation Empower need more information on why no charges will result from the allegations.

A Halifax police spokesman says allegations against the doctor from 152 complainants were fully investigated and there was not sufficient evidence to lay charges. A spokesperson for the Crown also said it determined the evidence did not support a prosecution.

When reached by telephone early today, the retired physician declined comment. In an interview last year with Global News he denied the allegations and said he was performing normal medical examinations.

WATCH: Ex-RCMP doctor accused of abuse arrested

The RCMP have said in an email that the “outcome is undoubtedly disappointing and frustrating for survivors.”