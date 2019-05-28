Halifax police decline to charge retired doctor accused of sexually assaulting RCMP recruits

Halifax police have declined to lay charges against the retired doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple RCMP officers and recruits over a 23-year period.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) announced on Tuesday that they had concluded their investigation 14 months after it was first launched, saying that the “evidence did not support the laying of charges.”

“We recognize the difficulty of sharing very personal experiences with investigators and we thank the complainants for their patience and co-operation,” HRP wrote in a brief statement, adding that they will not be commenting further on the details of the investigation.

Although the RCMP did not release the name of the doctor, Global News has previously identified him as Donald MacLeod Campbell, who worked for the RCMP until 2003.

The former doctor was alleged to have sexually assaulted RCMP officers and applicants during medical examinations and periodic health assessments at the RCMP’s health services office in Bedford, N.S.

Complainants say they received unwarranted rectal, breast and gynecological examinations between 1981 and 2003.

Campbell has denied the allegations and told Global News that he was performing a normal medical exam.

He could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

The RCMP issued their own statement shortly after the Halifax police released their decision.

“This outcome is undoubtedly disappointing and frustrating for survivors and our role, as an organization, as leaders and as colleagues, is to offer support while respecting privacy and confidentiality,” said Corp. Lisa Croteau, a spokesperson for the Halifax District RCMP.

“Employees are the most valuable resources in the RCMP, and our primary concern”

Croteau said that the Nova Scotia RCMP participated “fully” in the HRP’s investigation and that “various steps have been taken since to ensure survivors, both those who have come forward and those who have not, are aware of services and supports available to them through the RCMP.”

In March, Halifax police arrested and questioned Campbell as part of their investigation. He was later released.

Police told Global News that they looked at more than 140 incidents based on allegations.

