N.S. doctor accused of sexual abuse of RCMP officers says he did nothing wrong

The doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple RCMP officers is adamant he did nothing wrong.

Global News identified the doctor as Donald McLeod Campbell, who worked for the RCMP until 2003. The retired doctor also had a family practice at Albro Lake Medical Clinic.

Halifax police say there are more than 20 victims who have come forward, both male and female, and the incidents took place over a 23-year period.

The head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, assistant-commissioner Brian Brennan, estimated on Tuesday that the figure could be in the “dozens.”

A B.C. lawyer, who is working with some of the complainants, told Global News the alleged abuse included unwarranted cavity searches and groping. David Klien said his clients claimed the doctor was nicknamed “Dr. Fingers” by recruits.

But, in a phone conversation with Global News, Dr. Campbell said he was doing the normal medical exam. He refused to explain further.

“I’d rather not, because you’re starting to ask too many questions,” Campbell said.

Asked about what the proper procedure required him to do, Campbell replied: “Examine people, fill out the form. OK, I’m not gonna say any more.”

He also said he was upset at comments by the RCMP on Tuesday which he said paint him as guilty of sexual abuse, even though he has not been charged.

Const. Carol McIsaac of the Halifax Regional Police said the number of complaints for the case is rising.

“We are getting complaints pretty much on a daily basis,” she told Global News.

“We want everybody to know that if they want to, they can call us and we’ll investigate on their behalf.”

The Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons told Global News there were no public disciplinary findings against Campbell, but clarified that any complaint is confidential unless they result in a disciplinary finding.

The number of sexual harassment allegations being leveled against the RCMP is also soaring.

In November, 1,100 people had filed claims against the Mounties, but it’s now around 2,400.

The number of settlements in that two-month period rose from 72 to 124 cases.

After news of the Nova Scotia doctor came to light, Ontario police announced they are also investigating a doctor who used to practise in the province’s RCMP division.

The doctor hasn’t been identified nor have charges been laid, but police say another 20 women and men have come forward to say they’d been sexually assaulted by the RCMP doctor between 1981 and 2003.

Meaghan Gray of the Toronto Police Service said she doesn’t know if the two cases are connected.