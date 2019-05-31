Woodstock police release images of gas station robbery suspect

Woodstock police have released images of a suspect wanted in relation to a reported gas station robbery.

It was around 5 a.m. on May 23 when officers say they were contacted about an alleged robbery at the ESSO gas station at Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road.

Police are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying the person in the gallery below.

The suspect is described as six-feet tall, and police say he was wearing a mask, gloves, a baggy sweater with white lettering on the front described as the letters “CH,” dark pants and black shoes with red soles.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man or who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477).