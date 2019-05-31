Crime
May 31, 2019 6:19 pm

Woodstock police release images of gas station robbery suspect

By Reporter  980 CFPL
Wodstock police say it was the early morning of May 23 when they received reports of a robbery at the ESSO gas station at Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road.

Wodstock police say it was the early morning of May 23 when they received reports of a robbery at the ESSO gas station at Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road.

Woodstock Police Service
A A

Woodstock police have released images of a suspect wanted in relation to a reported gas station robbery.

It was around 5 a.m. on May 23 when officers say they were contacted about an alleged robbery at the ESSO gas station at Norwich Avenue and Parkinson Road.

READ MORE: Man in custody after overnight standoff ends peacefully in Tavistock: OPP

Police are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying the person in the gallery below.

PHOTO 2

Source: Woodstock Police Service

PHOTO 3

Source: Woodstock Police Service

PHOTO 4

Source: Woodstock Police Service

PHOTO 1

Source: Woodstock Police Service

The suspect is described as six-feet tall, and police say he was wearing a mask, gloves, a baggy sweater with white lettering on the front described as the letters “CH,” dark pants and black shoes with red soles.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man or who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Esso gas station
Images
Norwich Avenue
Ontario
Parkinson Road
Robbery
Suspect at Large
Woodstock police
Woodstock Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.