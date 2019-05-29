Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp Day 11: Injuries creating opportunities for hopefuls

The injuries are piling up for the Edmonton Eskimos, who are now through 11 days of training camp.

Running back C.J. Gable, defensive back Jordan Hoover and offensive lineman Kwabena Asare joined the group of injured, that already includes Arjen Colquhoun, David Beard, Jovan Santos-Knox and Anthony Orange.

The injuries are creating opportunity for players who are hoping to make the 2019 Eskimos, including two players in the secondary who have CFL experience. Tyquwan Glass played nine games last season for the Montreal Alouettes while Josh Johnson has four CFL seasons under his belt spent with the B.C. Lions and the Ottawa Redblacks.

In the Eskimos 22-7 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions on Sunday, Johnson recorded two defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns and an interception while Glass picked up one defensive tackle and one tackle on special teams.

With the injuries to Orange and Colquhoun, defensive backs coach Baron Miles says it’s good to have some veteran depth around and both Glass and Johnson have stood out.

“Athleticism, especially between Tyquwan and J.J.,” Miles said. “They don’t seem that tall but when they play, it’s their athleticism and then you see them close to the ball. That’s all you’re looking for in a defensive back.

“They showed quickness, they showed good ball awareness, they showed understanding in playing zones or playing man. That’s all you’re asking for in a defence and you can do anything after that.”

Johnson played two seasons with the B.C. Lions and parts of two other seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 47 games, Johnson has recorded 113 defensive tackles, five quarterback sacks and three interceptions. Johnson says having 47 games under his belt is valuable.

“It helps you a lot because first of all, you gain a lot of confidence,” Johnson said. “You understand the game, you understand the different waggles, you understand the different motions. Once you have all of that recognized, it’s all about route concepts. Being able to just have confidence enough to jump routes and being able to just be a ball player.

“The biggest thing is once you have that under your belt, it’s just about playing ball now.”

With the Eskimos playing their final pre-season game on Friday night in Winnipeg, both Johnson and Glass are expected to see a lot of playing time. The Bombers will likely play some of their starters early in the game but for Glass (39 defensive tackles in 2018), the only thing that matters is how he performs.

“It’s just another game to me. I’m still going to attack the film the way I do and attack the practice every day,” Glass said. “Just continue to make plays and do what I have to do and do what I’m told.”

Edmonton Eskimos Profile

78 Josh Johnson Defensive Back

5’10, 200 pounds

Born: September 10, 1990 Dade City, Florida

School: Purdue

36 Tyquwan Glass

5’11, 193 pounds

Born: June 23, 1994 Pasadena, California

School: Fresno State

LISTEN: Eskimos head coach Jason Maas on the evaluation of a players ability to fight through injuries and sitting veterans for Friday’s pre-season game in Winnipeg including quarterback Trevor Harris.

The Eskimos will hold a walk-through practice Thursday and then travel to Winnipeg to play the Blue Bombers on Friday night in their pre-season finale. Kick-off from IG Field in Winnipeg is at 6:30 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 5 p.m.