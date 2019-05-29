Ajax high school student leads mentorship program

An Ajax high school student is helping kids in his community by spending his own free time leading a mentorship program for young black boys.

Trevin Noble grew up without his dad or a real mentor in his life, but the Grade 12 student hasn’t let that affect him. It’s actually driven him to become a role model to younger students who are now in a similar situation.

“Eventually, these boys are going to be the next leaders, change-makers in the town, in the community, around the world so I think it’s important because by mentoring these guys, you’re setting them up to win,” said Noble.

The high school student’s mentorship program is called the Brothers United Mentorship Program, or BUMP.

Once a week after school, Noble and some of his Ajax High School peers meet with students at Bolton C. Falby Public School.

They play icebreaker games before having group discussions.

“There are things that other races may not necessarily understand in terms of what black people go through on a day-to-day basis so I think giving them a space where they can kind of share that and be understood is really important,” said Noble.

David Richards is in Grade 7, but he already knows what he wants to do after high school: become a pastor.

He’s joined BUMP to help him go in the right direction.

“It’s a great place to express yourself, have conversations that you normally wouldn’t have in class,” Richards said.

Noble’s high school principal couldn’t be prouder of what he has been able to accomplish with his program.

“To me, Trevin embodies the spirit of a true leader. He has broken the stereotypes around black males,” said Ajax High School principal Eleanor McIntosh.

Noble was able to start the program in February after receiving a grant last year from Take the Lead.

“I wanted it to be somewhere [mentees] can go to learn, to develop, to strengthen themselves and acquire skills that will launch them forward in the future,” Noble said.

Though he may be graduating in a few weeks, Noble not only wants to continue BUMP next year but expand the program to other schools in Ajax and Durham Region.