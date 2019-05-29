Innisfil man faces charges after allegedly assaulting police officer

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after a reportedly violent attack on a South Simcoe police officer in Innisfil, police say.

On Tuesday night, a constable was at a home in the area of St. Johns and Innisfil Beach roads following up on an incident from the previous day, according to police.

A suspect then allegedly emerged from the home and assaulted the officer by punching and kicking.

The constable was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The officer was subsequently released and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This unprovoked attack on one of our officers is unacceptable but, thankfully, is not the norm in our communities,” South Simcoe police Chief Andrew Fletcher said in a statement. “However, it does serve as a stark reminder of the possible dangers that police face every day.”

The 42-year-old is being charged with assault of a police officer and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused will appear for a bail hearing Wednesday.