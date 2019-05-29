London police searching for missing 20-year-old man

City police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.

Officers say 20-year-old Tyler McMichael of London was last seen around 7:45 Friday night in the area of Wellington and Commissioners.

They believe he may be travelling to the Chatham area on a bicycle.

McMichael is described as white, approximately 5’10”, with a slim build, and short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.