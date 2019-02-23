Police seek help locating missing Toronto woman believed to be in London

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a Toronto woman believed to be in London.

Carolyn Graham, 66, was last spoken to at roughly 3 p.m. Friday, February 22 and is believed to be in an unknown location in London.

Police describe her as white, 5’6″ and 150 pounds with green eyes and wavy brown and grey shoulder-length hair. It’s not known what she was wearing at the time she was last heard from.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

