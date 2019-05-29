Traffic
May 29, 2019 9:59 am
Updated: May 29, 2019 11:32 am

Vancouver police investigate serious Oak Street collision that sends driver to hospital

The collision happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

One man is in hospital after an early-morning collision that shut down parts of Oak Street on Wednesday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a white Mercedes SUV and white Honda Civic collided in the intersection of West 49th Avenue and Oak Street.

Wreckage was spread out over a four-block area.

The driver of the Mercedes, a Surrey man, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, Vancouver police said. The occupants of the Honda — two 20-year-old women from Vancouver — suffered minor injuries.

Vancouver police said while the investigation is still in its early stages, they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of West 49th Avenue and Oak Street for several more hours.

