Man in custody after overnight standoff ends peacefully in Tavistock: OPP

A man is set to appear in court on Wednesday after a reported standoff in Tavistock overnight.

At 11:30 p.m., Oxford OPP initially said they’d closed a portion of Woodstock Street North in order to respond to a threat.

Along with police, West Region Emergency Response Team, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, and West Region Canine and Crisis Negotiators also responded to the incident.

According to police, there was no direct threat to public safety.

Then, early on Wednesday morning, officers said they took a male suspect into custody shortly after 3 a.m. The man is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing later on Wednesday. It’s unknown what charges he may face.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police said they were still on scene for the investigation, but Woodstock Street North has reopened to traffic.