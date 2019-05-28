Crime
May 28, 2019 6:08 pm

Inmate at Sarnia jail charged after 3 inmates, 1 guard hospitalized due to possible opioid exposure

By Staff 980 CFPL

The charges were laid after four people were sent to hospital due to possible opioid exposure.

Sarnia police have charged a 30-year-old inmate at a local jail with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking in connection with an incident that sent four people to hospital.

According to police, three inmates and a guard were taken to hospital on May 24 after experiencing symptoms possibly related to opioid exposure.

The hospitalizations prompted an investigation, and police say a 30-year-old inmate was found to be in possession of what is suspected to be an “opioid-based substance.”

Police say the inmate remains in custody. No other information has been released.

