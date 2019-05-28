Inmate at Sarnia jail charged after 3 inmates, 1 guard hospitalized due to possible opioid exposure

Sarnia police have charged a 30-year-old inmate at a local jail with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking in connection with an incident that sent four people to hospital.

According to police, three inmates and a guard were taken to hospital on May 24 after experiencing symptoms possibly related to opioid exposure.

The hospitalizations prompted an investigation, and police say a 30-year-old inmate was found to be in possession of what is suspected to be an “opioid-based substance.”

Police say the inmate remains in custody. No other information has been released.

