2 dead, 4 hurt in head-on collision southwest of London: OPP

Middlesex County OPP say two people are dead and four more were injured in a weekend collision southwest of London.

It was shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on Longwoods Road in Southwest Middlesex.

Police say an investigation revealed that two vehicles travelling in opposite directions had become involved in a head-on collision.

The fatal crash left a stretch of Longwoods closed from Hagerty Road to Dogwood Road for several hours on Saturday.

READ MORE: Self-driving vehicles could clog Canada’s streets, experts warn

Police say a man, 48, and a woman, 26, who were in the same vehicle died as a result of the crash.

Four others involved in the crash were transported to hospital for a combination of minor and serious injuries, according to police.

Officers are withholding the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

READ MORE: OPP lay close to 12,000 traffic charges during Canada Road Safety Week

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.