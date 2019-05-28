Mississauga, Brampton to bring ‘Jurassic Park’ west ahead of the NBA finals

Jurassic Park is coming to the west.

Raptors fans living in Mississauga and Brampton will now be able to attend their own version of Jurassic Park, the outdoor viewing party that has been hosted at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto for every game.

Both mayors, Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga and Patrick Brown of Brampton, have announced that their respective cities got permission from MLSE to open temporary viewing parties that replicate Jurassic Park ahead of Game 1, where the Raptors are set to face off the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Crombie tweeted that Mississauga’s Celebration Square will be turned into “Jurassic Park West,” while Brown tweeted that Garden Square in Brampton will become a temporary “Jurassic Square.”

Other cities across the country are also trying to create their own Jurassic Park in time for the games. Kingston announced earlier on Tuesday that they’ll also be showing live broadcasts of Raptors games in Springer Market Square after a city councillor’s social media campaign.

The City of Vancouver was also in talks to host a similar event, but that has since been cancelled.

Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.