City of Kingston to present live Raptors games in Springer Market Square

A social media campaign from a Kingston councillor has prompted the City of Kingston to announce it will be airing Toronto Raptors games live in Springer Market Square.

On Monday, Trillium district Coun. Robert Kiley sent out a tweet, asking Kingstonians if they would want Raptors games to be shown live in the square, after the Toronto team won the Eastern Conference Championship on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The city already has a big screen that they set up in the downtown area, for an event called Movies in the Square that usually runs once a week during the summer.

Okay, #ygk: retweet if you want Raptors on the big screen this week in Market Square. No promises but one of my constituents just asked if it's possible. The more of you who RT, the more sway I'll have in trying to make it happen. Sports building community. I love it! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Kk36kb9K3F — Robert Kiley (@robert_kiley) May 27, 2019

Kiley’s idea received a groundswell of support on Twitter, and on Tuesday, the city announced that it would indeed be showing live broadcasts of the NBA Finals in Springer Market Square.

The first showing will be this Thursday at 9 p.m., when the Raptors face off against the Golden State Warriors, from Oakland, California in game one of the finals.

The live broadcasts will continue on Sunday, June 2, at 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at 9 p.m. and Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m for games two through four.

The city is asking those interested in bringing their own lawn chairs and are remind that the downtown square is a smoke-free environment.