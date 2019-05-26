Despite massive crowds, there were no arrests during Raptors street parties

Toronto police say no arrests were made in the massive street parties following the historic Raptors Eastern Conference championship victory late Saturday.

After the Raptors clinched the series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 100-94 win, tens of thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate.

Crowds swarmed streets outside of Scotiabank Arena, including York and Front streets.

READ MORE: Social media erupts following historic Raptors win

Yonge Street was also overcome by crowds, and streets around Yonge-Dundas Square had to be closed.

Videos of the celebrations were posted to social media and showed fans jumping on top of TTC buses, trucks and even a police car.

Other posts showed a person hanging off of a street light and fans lighting off fireworks in the streets.

As the celebrations started to get underway, police sent out a tweet asking the public to be “mindful, courteous and safe.”

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee Bucks to win NBA Eastern Conference finals

Even with all of the excitement, police told Global News on Sunday that fans listened to that message and no arrests had to be made during the parties.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said officers understood fans were excited and did not see a need to conduct arrests.

Arrogante said that when fans started to get out of hand, like those who began jumping on vehicles, officers simply cleared them off and let them go.

No injuries were reported, either, except for one woman who suffered a minor foot injury in Jurassic Park.

WATCH: Raptors fans set off fireworks in Toronto, swarm producer after Eastern Conference win