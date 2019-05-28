City of Vancouver pulls the plug on proposed ‘Jurassic Park West’ for NBA Finals

Just days after a Vancouver city councillor floated a possible free, public viewing area for residents to watch the Toronto Raptors play in the NBA Finals, the city has poured cold water on the idea.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the city said it would not be hosting or providing funding for an NBA Finals viewing event.

City of Vancouver statement on a NBA Finals viewing event. pic.twitter.com/yTnmOg5r6L — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 28, 2019

“Events of this nature require adequate lead time to plan and execute successfully, and while we reviewed plans for a potential viewing event, we were not able to identify a location that was suitable and available for a series of up to seven games,” reads the statement.

“The City of Vancouver celebrates the excitement around basketball in our community and we look forward to working with partners to develop and inspire local sport development.”

Earlier this week, Vancouver Green Coun. Michael Wiebe publicly pitched the idea of a “Jurassic Park West,” potentially in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), but had said the city was still in discussion with the NBA and other stakeholders.

The NBA finals kick off in Toronto on Thursday, when the Toronto Raptors face the Golden State Warriors.