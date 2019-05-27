‘Jurassic Park West’: Vancouver could host free showings of Raptors NBA finals run

Basketball fever is sweeping the nation, with Canada’s one and only team headed to the NBA finals for the first time ever.

And while Toronto and Vancouver usually maintain a not-always-so-friendly rivalry, particularly when it comes to sports, it appears west coast fans are more than willing to put it aside and embrace Raptormania.

That has the City of Vancouver looking to replicate some of the magic witnessed outside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena — dubbed Jurassic Park — out west, with a public viewing area for locals when the Raptors meet the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Vancouver Coun. Michael Wiebe said the city has been in discussion with the NBA and other partners about creating a “Jurassic Park West” in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza).

“We’re expecting a full square. We’re going to have television screens, food — it’s going to be an all-ages event, free to the public,” Wiebe said.

“We’ve seen what happened in Toronto — this is the best of sport, where we get people of all ages together to celebrate.”

Wiebe said the square would likely be fenced in to ensure safety and security, and put an emphasis on the event being family-friendly.

Chris Hebb, a former vice president with Toronto’s Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, said it’s no surprise west coast fans have embraced the Raptors, particularly with the city’s one-time NBA franchise, the Vancouver Grizzlies, long gone.

“It represents the pinnacle of basketball in Canada. We have a great national team program and Steve Nash was our hero, but for the Toronto Raptors to achieve what they have achieved in the NBA is an amazing thing for our country,” he said.

“We all feel that there was an opportunity that got away, and to see our brethren, the team that came in the same time as we did, especially in Toronto, succeeding the way they are, it’s kind of hard not to feel jealous.”

Vancouverites seem keen on the idea of a Jurassic Park West, assuming the weather holds up.

“It would be fun. I like when the city does things here and they have the food trucks and stuff,” said Simon Leboulch. “All the fans in one place, because we don’t have a place to watch the game like that,” he added.

“It’s definitely the best location for that, wide open space,” said Guillaume Leblanc.

“It would be a good time for Vancouver, for the city, for the people who live here — a good place to get together and watch the game.”

As for whether the event may be too popular for its own good, Wiebe said the city was ready to be flexible in its plans.

“We would maybe have to have more Jurassic Parks around Vancouver if that’s what it takes,” he said.