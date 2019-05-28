Crime
May 28, 2019 4:56 pm

Kingston woman faces charges following alleged bong water assault

By Online Reporter  Global News




A Kingston woman is facing assault charges after allegedly striking her girlfriend and throwing bong water at her during an argument.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday morning, police say the two women got into a fight because one had invited friends over after their date.

During the argument, one of the women punched her girlfriend in the face, spat on her and then threw bong water on her, soaking her clothing.

In an unusual twist, the alleged perpetrator of the assault called police to report her own actions.

Police arrived and arrested the 22-year-old, charging her with assault.

