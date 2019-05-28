Moose Jaw store smashed into, robbed

A Moose Jaw store was smashed into and ransacked early Monday morning.

Two suspects drove a vehicle into the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 428 Lillooet St. W., at about 3:30 a.m. CT and robbed it.

READ MORE: Stolen Saskatchewan bee colonies recovered, man charged with theft

Its glass doors were smashed, and two masked men entered the business with hockey bags in hand.

READ MORE: Halifax man arrested in robberies where truck used to smash storefronts

They stole about $2,500 worth of merchandise, including several PlayStation 4s from the storefront counter, according to Moose Jaw police.

One suspect is described as having long brown hair combed back while wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a red shirt underneath, and wearing blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as wearing a brown snowboarding jacket with the hood up and blue jeans.

Moose Jaw police are seeking the public’s assistance and encourages people to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Moose Jaw police at 306-694-7600.

WATCH (April 24, 2019): Bike thefts continue to be a problem in Saskatchewan