Moose Jaw store smashed into, robbed
A Moose Jaw store was smashed into and ransacked early Monday morning.
Two suspects drove a vehicle into the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 428 Lillooet St. W., at about 3:30 a.m. CT and robbed it.
Its glass doors were smashed, and two masked men entered the business with hockey bags in hand.
They stole about $2,500 worth of merchandise, including several PlayStation 4s from the storefront counter, according to Moose Jaw police.
One suspect is described as having long brown hair combed back while wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a red shirt underneath, and wearing blue jeans.
The other suspect is described as wearing a brown snowboarding jacket with the hood up and blue jeans.
Moose Jaw police are seeking the public’s assistance and encourages people to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Moose Jaw police at 306-694-7600.
