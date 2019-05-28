Crime
May 28, 2019 4:39 pm

Moose Jaw store smashed into, robbed

By Online Producer  Global News

As part of a robbery, a Shoppers Drug Mart in Moose Jaw had its storefront smashed into May 27, 2019.

Provided / Discover Moose Jaw
A A

A Moose Jaw store was smashed into and ransacked early Monday morning.

Two suspects drove a vehicle into the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 428 Lillooet St. W., at about 3:30 a.m. CT and robbed it.

READ MORE: Stolen Saskatchewan bee colonies recovered, man charged with theft

As part of a robbery, a Shoppers Drug Mart in Moose Jaw had its storefront smashed into on May 27, 2019.

Provided / Discover Moose Jaw

Its glass doors were smashed, and two masked men entered the business with hockey bags in hand.

READ MORE: Halifax man arrested in robberies where truck used to smash storefronts

They stole about $2,500 worth of merchandise, including several PlayStation 4s from the storefront counter, according to Moose Jaw police.

One suspect is described as having long brown hair combed back while wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a red shirt underneath, and wearing blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as wearing a brown snowboarding jacket with the hood up and blue jeans.

Two men are suspects in the robbery. Moose Jaw police are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation.

Provided / Discover Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police are seeking the public’s assistance and encourages people to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Moose Jaw police at 306-694-7600.

WATCH (April 24, 2019): Bike thefts continue to be a problem in Saskatchewan

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Moose Jaw
moose jaw crime
Moose Jaw Police
Moose Jaw Police Service
moose jaw robbery
Moose Jaw Saskatchewan
Robbery
Shoppers Drug Mart
storefront smash

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.