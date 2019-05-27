RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying gas station robbery suspect
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed an Esso gas station located at 3210 Smith Dr. in Armstrong.
On Tuesday just before midnight, the suspect entered the gas station and allegedly approached staff and demanded money.
The man then took an undisclosed amount of cash from an open drawer and fled the area in a small silver vehicle, according to a news release
The employee was not injured during the incident.
Police said the suspect is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall and approximately 25 years of age, wearing a black hooded ‘Billabong’ sweater, blue jeans, black running shoes, a grey toque with a red bandanna over his face and dark-rimmed sunglasses.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
