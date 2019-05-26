RCMP investigating after alleged armed robbery at Moncton convenience store

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating an alleged robbery at a convenience store in Moncton on Sunday.

Police say that at approximately 11 a.m., a woman entered the Needs Convenience store on Mountain Road.

The woman then allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from the employee in the store. Police have called the incident an armed robbery but have not provided details on what weapons may have been used.

READ MORE: House fire in Fielding, N.B., displaces 2 people

Police say the woman eventually left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before police arrived.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s police dog services were called, and a perimeter was set up around the store, but no suspect has been located.

The woman is described as five feet five inches tall with a skinny build. She is thought to be in her 20s or early 30s.

At the time of the alleged incident, she was carrying a light-coloured bag with pictures of owls on it and had rings on her left hand, according to police.

WATCH: Robbery at The Camera Store caught on tape

Police add that she was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who may have seen a woman fitting the above description around the area at the time of the alleged incident is asked to contact 506-857-2400 or to call 506-857-2400.