Man arrested in stolen vehicle after alleged break and enter

One man in Oliver is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering and then fleeing in a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Police said the suspect was also being sought for fleeing from RCMP in Penticton earlier that same morning.

The suspect was spotted driving an older model Jeep Cherokee.

Police said they followed the vehicle but the man was completely unaware of their presence.

RCMP said that although a spike belt was deployed, the man continued to drive on bare rims at a slow speed.

The suspect drove onto an orchard across from the Osoyoos-Oliver Indian Band Office, causing property damage, according to a news release.

Police said that when an RCMP officer attempted to stop the man, the suspect used the stolen vehicle he was driving to ram into the police vehicle.

The man was eventually stopped on Tucelnuit Road and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

RCMP said the man will face multiple charges and driving offences.