Winnipeg man allegedly rams stolen vehicle into police cruiser

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser and fleeing.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot in Portage la Prairie sometime between Thursday and Friday. Police said officers spotted the vehicle in Winnipeg near Salter Street and Boyd Avenue Friday night.

As police followed the vehicle, the driver allegedly rammed a cruiser, damaging the front bumper.

Police say they then surrounded the vehicle but the suspect took off on foot. Police said the 27-year-old was caught in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue where he resisted arrest and was eventually safely taken into custody.

The man had 18 grams of meth, believed to be worth about $1,800, and another $360 in cash on him, according to police.

The suspect is facing several charges, which include assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking and driving without a licence.